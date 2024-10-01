Hundreds of Thousands of AZ Voters Could Include Noncitizens

According to the Arizona Mirror, at least 218,000 voters were wrongly marked as having provided proof of citizenship due to a coding error in the Motor Vehicles database. The Clinton Motor Voter law was always a bad idea in terms of voter security but a great idea if you want ineligible voters to vote.

Millions can vote without proof of citizenship in federal elections. Noncitizens sign an honor system form, usually in English, but if they have a driver’s license or a social security number, they are able to vote. They could be charged, but it rarely happens.

With elections so close, this is a disaster since millions have poured into the country and loaded up the Red States, especially Texas and Florida.

The DOJ currently only sues states that attempt to secure elections. They never sue for making them unsecured. Very few states decide the election. Donald Trump only lost the Electoral College in 2020 by about 42,000 votes



State elections officials have identified another 120,000 Arizona voters who are improperly registered to vote because of a glitch in the state’s driver’s license database, bringing the total number of affected voters to 218,000 — a number that may grow as officials continue to identify more longtime voters who were never required to provide proof of citizenship.

The glitch, which was first discovered two weeks ago, found that about 98,000 Arizonans who had registered to vote in the past 20 years had been inaccurately labeled as having provided proof of citizenship.

The error in the database used by the state’s Motor Vehicles Division affects people with pre-1996 licenses who had received replacements. On Monday, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office said it had identified another 120,000 voters who have lived in Arizona and been registered to vote for decades, but who were never asked to prove their citizenship because of the “data coding oversight” in the system.

The voters, who have all attested to being United States citizens, are part of the data set, which includes 79,000 Republicans, 61,000 Democrats, and 76,000 listed as “other party,” according to the Secretary of State.

Arizonans who cannot provide proof of citizenship in the state are only permitted to vote in federal races because voters in 2004 approved a ballot measure requiring proof of citizenship in order to register to vote.

The Arizona Supreme Court will allow them to vote in state elections in November. As for federal elections, they can vote without resistance from the criminal DOJ.

MASSIVE SCANDAL IN ARIZONA! 218,000 voters have been wrongly marked as having provided proof of citizenship due to an “error.” These voters will STILL BE ABLE TO VOTE in the general election even though they didn’t give proof of citizenship. This election fraud is disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/F2bh6TZReY — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 1, 2024