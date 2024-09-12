Hungary’s Political Director Slams Hillary Clinton

Quoting very far-left VOX, Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump for praising Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during Tuesday night’s debate.

She called Orban a “democracy-killing Hungarian dictator.”

That’s rich coming from Clinton.

The 2018 Vox article argued that Orban’s strict immigration policies, judicial reforms, and expulsion of liberal financier George Soros’ Open Society Foundations NGO amount to “soft fascism.”

Balazs Orban, the political director of Viktor Orban’s office, who is not related to the prime minister, responded shortly after.

“Dear Mrs. Clinton,” he wrote on X. “May I share with you what I think the death of democracy is: the desire to imprison your political opponents, the failure to organize elections transparently, and the attempt to replace dissatisfied voters with migrant voters. Which country do you think this applies to?”

Dear Mrs. Clinton,

