Blinken Promises Ukraine Will Join NATO

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Washington wants Kiev to win the conflict against Moscow and join NATO.

Blinken is visiting Kiev with his British counterpart David Lammy to reiterate Anglo-American support for Vladimir Zelensky’s government.

“At the July summit, we declared that Ukraine’s path to NATO membership is irreversible. And for the first time, NATO established a command dedicated to support Ukraine’s membership.

“Last time I was here, nine countries completed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine. Now that number is 26 and counting, including, of course, the United States and the United Kingdom. That will provide a foundation of support for Ukraine’s defense for years to come.

“And Ukraine’s defense industrial base has grown six-fold in the last year alone. In the coming years, that’s going to give Ukraine one of the most advanced defense industries in the world, and it will be able to take that to the global market and take global market share away from other countries like Russia and also supply NATO allies.”

Hungary and Slovakia have already said they will not agree under any circumstances, as bringing Ukraine into NATO would mean war with Russia.

Ukraine is fully dependent on the US for everything.

Blinken announced on Wednesday that the US will send $325 million to help repair the Ukrainian power grid and provide emergency backup generators for critical infrastructure.

Another $290 million has been earmarked for “food, water, shelter, health care and education programs for Ukrainians” both in the country and abroad, with the remaining $102 million designated for landmine removal.

“The bottom line is this: We want Ukraine to win,” Blinken declared at another point during his visit, according to AP.

