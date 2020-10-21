Hunter Biden whistleblower has been removed from his prison

Bevan Cooney is a former business partner of Hunter Biden who is serving prison time for his involvement in a 2016 bond fraud investment scheme. After sharing his business emails of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer with the writer, Peter Schweizer, he was removed from his prison. His current residence is unknown.

On July 31, 2019, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison for “defrauding a Native American tribal entity and various investment advisory clients of tens of millions of dollars in connection with the issuance of bonds by the tribal entity and the subsequent sale of those bonds through fraudulent and deceptive means,” according to the Southern District of New York.

Devon Archer, another Hunter partner, is facing sentencing for the same crime on January 31, 2021.

Hunter Biden’s name was used to legitimize the sales of the fraudulent tribal bonds, local media reports.

Cooney, who had a one-time stint working with Biden and his business partner Devon Archer, recently leaked emails revealing the vice president’s son and colleagues used Obama-Biden administration connections to “arrange private meetings for potential foreign clients at the highest levels in the White House,” according to reports.

“These never-before-revealed emails outline how a delegation of Chinese investors and Communist Party officials managed to secure a private, off-the-books meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden,” the outlet said.

Now, it appears Mr.Cooney was removed from his prison secretly. Where did the Feds put him? And why?

BREAKING. Hearing that Bevan Cooney who has shared his Biden related emails with us has been REMOvED from the federal facility in Oregon where he is being detained — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) October 20, 2020