Dr Carson explains what Dems will do to your suburb

Joe Biden plans to ramp up the Obama-era social engineering scheme, Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Act, using a scheme by Cory Booker. Not only will he destroy all local zoning laws in the United States, nationalizing housing, but he will also put low-income housing and multiple-family dwellings into all suburbs.

If locals don’t go along, the Feds will hold back highway dollars.

This isn’t about desegregation, since suburbs are desegregated. It’s about control by the big national government and social engineering.

Biden’s plan is to force suburban towns with single-family homes and minimum lot sizes to build high-density affordable housing smack in the middle of their flowery, sprawling neighborhoods. The ultimate goal is to eliminate all zoning [and the single-family home].

It was Obama’s worst idea. It’s a plan to redistribute housing. The left doesn’t like the suburbs because they tend to go Republican.

It’s housing totalitarianism.

Watch: