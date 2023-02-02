Hunter’s Business Partner Moved 1,850 Boxes of Biden’s Sensitive Docs

According to Josh Boswell at Daily Mail Online, Hunter Biden’s business partner moved 1,850 boxes of sensitive documents (not necessarily classifed – we don’t know) from then-VP Joe Biden’s White House office. Allegedly, lawyers WARNED HIM about including “Obama-Biden transition papers,” which Joe “likely did not own.”

The Story

Hunter Biden’s business partner from Rosemont Seneca, Eric Schwerin, was tasked with transferring sensitive papers from Joe Biden’s vice presidential office to the University of Delaware. The papers were sensitive enough to require the involvement of White House lawyers, DailyMail.com claims.

Schwerin handled Joe’s taxes and personal affairs. He was in charge of moving an archive of 1,850 boxes of files from the vice president’s DC office that were being donated to the University of Delaware in 2010.

Most of the documents were from Biden’s time as a Delaware senator. Also included were Obama-Biden presidential transition team papers.

In a March 2010 email from Hunter’s laptop, Joe’s deputy counsel Katherine Oyama wrote to Schwerin warning that the ‘Deed of Gift’ document to the university “appears to include Obama-Biden transition papers, which the vice president likely does not own.”

They are potentially classified, and a VP isn’t entitled to these papers.

A Newark Post report from the time said the records arrived on 33 pallets carried by two trucks and also included 415 gigabytes of electronic records.

Republican senator Ted Cruz called this week for the FBI to examine the boxes.

We have no idea if the documents were classified or who had access to them.

The White House isn’t transparent and won’t share any information. Hunter is tied to foreign interests relying on his father’s name. And Joe Biden is known for being careless with classified documents. It’s reasonable to be concerned, especially since they were moved by Hunter’s partnern Erick Schwerin who did not have permission to go through classified documents.

Some classified documents were recently found at UPenn Biden Center and in his Wilmington home and garage.

CNN reported claims from an anonymous source close to the investigation that the documents contained intelligence material relating to Ukraine, Iran, and the UK and that Joe’s personal notebooks from his time as Vice President was also retrieved from the home in case they contained classified information.

Hunter served on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma, worked with Russian oligarchs, and had a multi-million-dollar deal with a Chinese government-linked oil company, raising fears that he could have had access to restricted files while dealing with foreign adversaries of the United States.

We don’t know if Hunter went through any classified documents, but he did live in the Wilmington home for a time in 2018.

We don’t have any more substantive information, but the hypocrisy is as ridiculous as usual. Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump over classified documents in his home that he declassified. He took them for his library and memoir.

