These 100 Democrats Refuse to Denounce Socialism

One hundred Democrats refused to vote for a resolution to denounce socialism today. Of the 100, 86 voted ‘no,’ and 14 voted ‘present.’

You might remember when Allen West in 2014 said there were 70 Congressmen who are communists. He came up with the number from a membership list of a DSA PAC that was accidentally released online. There was quite an uproar over it, but he was right. They prefer not to call themselves communists. They prefer to be called socialists or democratic socialists, which is a more extreme version of socialism. Actually, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are to the left of the Communist Party USA.

They use DSA as a euphemism to hide what they are.

Socialists want to change the economic system, and that’s it. Ask yourself if these authoritarian Democrats want something far more extreme to include taking away our rights. Are they changing our culture? If so, they are far more extreme than socialists.

Kevin McCarthy appears to get it, but McConnell doesn’t. We are at a tremendous disadvantage with 100 hard-left Democrats and a weak Republican administration while millions of illegal aliens pour in to give Democrats the permanent electoral majority.

Progressives – mostly Democratic Socialists – are increasing their numbers. They have the funds to run extreme candidates and they are winning many elections. We must do the same, but we can’t if people won’t admit what is happening and band together.

100 Democrats just refused to denounce socialism. That’s scary—and it explains a lot about why Congress has been spending so much these last four years. pic.twitter.com/LmlspApDFM — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) February 2, 2023

BREAKING: Here are the 100 House Democrats that voted against the resolution to denounce socialism. pic.twitter.com/1t503PcUCM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

