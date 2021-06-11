Hunter’s emails use terms like “fa**ots” and “d*kes”



















Hunter’s friends use disparaging language in the emails they send to him. Hunter doesn’t correct them. Instead, he appears to love it and accepts their invites.





It’s probably no big deal that the man-child Hunter disparages people based on race and sexual preferences. It’s only a big deal if a Republican says it.

Hot Air said Hunter using the “n” word is “cringeworthy” but not a “scandal” and not “newsworthy.”

If that’s true, why do people lose their reputations over one harmless use of the word?

THE CHEERLEADER WHO SUPPORTS BLM BUT JOKED BADLY ONCE

Take the high school girl who used the word harmlessly in a private message after she got her license. She was barred from the University of Tennessee and lost out on her place on the cheer squad. This was after a nasty black student Jimmy Galligan ratted her out.

Her crime was to tape herself saying, “I can drive, ni**ers, as she was sitting in traffic. She then uploaded it to friends. The girl, Mimi Groves, was joking.

Cheerleader Mimi Groves posted her support for Black Lives Matter on Instagram when Groves uploaded the video.

Two days later, Groves was kicked off her varsity cheerleading team and forced to withdraw from the University of Tennessee.

The half-white Galligan is happy he did it. “I wanted to get her where she would understand the severity of that word,” 18-year-old Galligan, whose mother is black and father is white, told the Times.

“If I never posted that video, nothing would have ever happened. I’m going to remind myself, you started something,” he continued. “You taught someone a lesson…”

He couldn’t just tell her he was offended? And how is it his job to teach her a lesson?

