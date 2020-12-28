Student has no regrets after destroying classmate’s dreams over a word she used at age 15

A half-black high school student is pleased with himself for getting a white classmate, 18, kicked out of her dream college by sharing a video of her using a racist slur [innocuously] when she was 15, The NY Times reported.

“I taught her a lesson,” he said. Yes, but what was the lesson, and who will teach him a lesson as cruel as this one? Does the punishment fit the comment she made as her 1st amendment right? Judge for yourself.

Jimmy Galligan, 18, of Leesburg, Virginia, said he was in history class last year when he received a text from a friend showing classmate Mimi Groves using a racial slur.

It’s a three-second Snapchat from 2016 when people still had free speech, not that we would ever condone racial slurs or encourage them.

She said, “I can drive, ni**ers, as she was sitting in traffic.

Seems like a no-never-mind in that she isn’t insulting anyone per se because of race.

Groves posted her support for Black Lives Matter on Instagram when Groves uploaded the video.

Two days later, Groves was kicked off her varsity cheerleading team and forced to withdraw from the University of Tennessee.

The half-white Galligan is happy he did it. “I wanted to get her where she would understand the severity of that word,” 18-year-old Galligan, whose mother is black and father is white, told the Times.

“If I never posted that video, nothing would have ever happened. I’m going to remind myself, you started something,” he continued. “You taught someone a lesson…”

This young man is someone who should never have any power over others, at least not until he develops some common sense. The administrators who responded did so in a vile overreaction.

What do you think? We think he’s a vile, little creature.

She doesn’t appear to be insulting black people here. She’s trying to be cool and she’s only 15:

To make matters worse, the NY Times celebrated Galligan and his vengeful and inhuman assault on the young lady. The NY Times is vicious and is driving us apart.

"Since the racial reckoning of the summer, many white teenagers, when posting dance videos to social media, no longer sing along with the slur in rap songs." This is what separates us from the Chinese. Well, done, free media. pic.twitter.com/2OsUI8yk15 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 27, 2020

"Ms. Groves was among many incoming freshmen across the country whose admissions offers were revoked by at least a dozen universities after videos emerged on social media of them using racist language." Free country, definitely worth fighting for. pic.twitter.com/rM2pILgzq0 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 27, 2020