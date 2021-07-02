Hunter’s & Joe’s ‘flippin gigantic’ influence peddling with Mexico VIPs



















It’s a Smoking Gun!

Hunter Biden’s laptop is still spilling its secrets onto the pages of The Daily Mail which has the laptop or images from the disk. Those are the secrets kept hidden before the election. This latest revelation exposes Joe Biden’s role in peddling influence as VP and it reveals another of his many lies about involvement in Hunter’s business and influence peddling.

In addition to family enterprises like Burisma and the Chinese Communist Party, we now have the Biden Mexico deal.

Hunter wrote to a White House photographer in 2014, “Do you have pictures from the lunch I had in dad’s office (I think on 2/26) with Miguel Alleman Sr. And Jr. And Jeff Cooper? If so let me know and I can send someone to pick them up.”

The discussion was held right there in the veep’s office. They were probably just talking about golf, or grandchildren, or maybe Ben & Jerry’s newest flavor.

By the way, in 2014, Carlos Slim was also the largest shareholder in The New York Times.

Now we have the smoking gun proof. On November 19, 2015, Joe Biden met with Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemani for a private meeting in the Vice Presidential office. We know that both Slim and Alemani were Hunter Biden’s business associates. We even have a photo with Hunter and Joe with these guys.

A few months later, VP Joe Biden happened to be on an “official” trip to Mexico City. These official trips seemed to enrich the Biden family. On February 24, 2016, Hunter Biden joined his father aboard Air Force 2 for a trip to Mexico. Text messages and emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop prove that he went to Mexico to meet with Miguel Alemani’s son to discuss a “Flippin Gigantic” business deal.

This February 2016 meeting, however, was desperate. Hunter Biden had been trying to land a deal with the Mexican Billionaire for seven years and had always come up short. So, on his way to Mexico, Hunter Biden sent this email to Alemani Jr.:

…”Would love to see but you never respond. I am really upset by it. You have respond[ed] when it’s something you need. You are the most generous person I know but WTF. We have done so many great things together and I want you at the plane when the VP lands with your Mom and Dad and you completely ign…

[This is ‘flippin, gigantic’ smoking gun man, you know, man?]

And:

While Hunter and Cooper were working on their business plans, they managed to get the billionaires Slim, Velasco, and Magnani a private ‘meeting’ with then-vice president Joe Biden.

Joe Biden entertained his son’s business associates in the vice president’s office, including Mexican billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Alemán Velasco.

The then-vice president also flew Hunter and his partner Jeff Cooper on Air Force 2 to Mexico City in 2016 where Hunter arranged to meet Alemán’s son for meetings over a ‘flippin gigantic’ business deal.

The Daily Mail says this “calls in to question” daddy Biden’s claim that “he never spoke about business with Hunter” and also “whether he was involved in facilitating them himself while vice president.”

The Biden Mexico deal was sketchy, shady, corrupt, and included the late Beau Biden:

Hunter and Biden family friend Jeff Cooper hatched a plan in 2013 to invest in multiple businesses in Mexico and Latin America, using their relationship with the Mexican billionaire Alemán family whose late patriarch, Miguel Alemán Valdes, served as president of Mexico.

Cooper, an attorney who worked with Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden on asbestos claims cases and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Biden political campaigns, was particularly excited by the venture’s prospects, writing to Hunter in February 2013: ‘This is setting up to be flippin gigantic brother.’

No wonder St. Beau always wanted his father to run for president.

What other countries did the Bidens sell us out to, one must wonder. This is smoking gun proof with documents, emails, photos, all from the Hunter horse’s own mouth.

