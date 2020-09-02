“I am Antifa” candidate might beat Mayor Wheeler in Portland

Portland’s next mayor could be a member of Antifa, the violent, anarcho-communist movement that is responsible for violence, death, and destruction in cities across America. You thought it couldn’t get worse no doubt.

The Antifa mayoral candidate, Sarah Iannarone will face incumbent Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler in a runoff election on Nov. 3 after neither candidate received a majority of votes in the first round of voting.

While Wheeler won in the first round, Iannarone’s supporters will come out for her in big numbers.

THE TERRORIST MAYOR?

The communist anarchists, as they describe themselves, and their liberal followers, claim Wheeler has been too tough on the revolutionaries. Iannarone could become our first domestic terrorist mayor.

Activists, Black Lives Matter, and antifa want Wheeler to resign, which he has refused to do.

Iannarone, a lunatic, has a communist platform that includes a “Housing for All” and she pledges to slash the city’s police funding. She identifies as a member of the Antifa movement in a January 2019 tweet.

“To those who say Antifa are violent thugs: I am not a violent thug and I am Antifa,” she wrote.

“I am Antifa because the Red Hats are coming after brown & black people, after Jews, after queer & trans people, and more. They are coming after our democracy,” she added.

“I am antifa,” she tweeted again in September. “I stand proudly beside the good people of this city organizing in countless ways every day to oppose hate in its myriad forms.”

Of course, as many know, the hate is coming from antifa.

She wants to overturn capitalism.

Iannarone’s campaign manager, Gregory McKelvey, led protesters in shutting down a Portland highway following Trump’s 2016 victory, the Willamette Week reported.

She’s not much of a humanitarian. When a man with a Patriot Prayer hat was murdered in cold blood, she threw in with antifa.

“The unrest will not end until there is a long due reckoning with the polarization, racism, and inaction that has festered for too long. We cannot gas, beat, shoot, and arrest our way to healing,” said @sarah2020. https://t.co/ebtynSpiIp — sarah iannarone (she/her) (@sarahforpdx) August 31, 2020