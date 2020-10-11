Idaho is arresting psalm singers

Christians were arrested in Idaho of all places for singing Psalms and allegedly not social distancing.

I feel so much safer with them out of circulation. They look so dangerous (sarcasm).

Are the Californians moving into Idaho? Who are these people arresting people singing and maybe not social distancing? Is this America?

Yet BLM and Antifa are allowed to run amok while not social distancing, and as they are called ‘protesters.’ We all have to pretend it’s true. Boy, Orwell couldn’t have written a book as fantastical as our Democrat reality today.

If you like what you see, vote Democrat (socialist).

Watch:

More video of Christians in Moscow, Idaho being arrested while singing Psalms. For not social distancing. This is from Stefan Haney: https://t.co/XRk19SVT3v pic.twitter.com/EFT6YBrRZC — Keri Smith (@ksemamajama) September 24, 2020