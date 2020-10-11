Denver police, MSM told us the killer of the Trump supporter was a ‘guard’ — total lie

The media and the Denver Police told us the killer — Matt Dolloff– of a Trump supporter — military vet Lee Keitner — is a security guard? Allegedly, News 9 hired him via Pinkerton to protect the reporter.

Well, it seems the ‘guard’ has a long, radical history.

The ‘guard’ is clearly anti-Trump, anti-cop, pro-Bernie, former Occupy, BLM, and Antifa. His friend is also Antifa.

The Denver police said he was not affiliated with any radical group, but he clearly is:

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

The Police are likely afraid they will be defunded.

Twitter is making everyone remove the tweets that say the ‘guard’ is left-wing and Antifa. It’s like living in Russia.

The media and BLM are trying to demonize the murdered man, but you can’t believe a single thing.

The murdered man’s family needs to sue everyone involved, especially Pinkerton, the police, the killer, the News station, and everyone. Actually, they are planning to sue (read below).

THE SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS TELL US WHAT THE KILLER IS

Several threads are giving the lie to the police and media:

His good friend…complete ANTIFA! He murdered Lee! Don’t let the police or the news tell you otherwise pic.twitter.com/hWD33e7qLx — laura sanders (@lascowgirl) October 11, 2020

Reporters are told by Twitter to remove tweets telling the truth, calling him left-wing:

To recap: It’s fine for leftists to falsely defame someone as a “white supremacist” and “neo-nazi” and “racist” but it’s wrong for anyone else to identify a left-wing political activist with deep ties to the Occupy Movement and various anti-cop organizations as “Antifa.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2020

He’s a Bernie commie:

His Twitter likes suggest he was a Bernie bro in the last election. pic.twitter.com/LEhNYpVWUG — mjhubbard🇺🇸CHINA LIED (@mjhubbard1) October 11, 2020

Another thread:

Yesterday in Denver a Conservative was executed by Matt Dolloff @DenverPolice claim he has no connections to ANTIFA, but that’s not what the evidence says. This is a thread EXPOSING the truth behind the murder. pic.twitter.com/mxE5VqPsmi — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

Matt is a registered Democrat. Not just a Democrat, but a Socialist. His love for Bernie runs deep, deep enough to have a YouTube playlist dedicated to him. pic.twitter.com/67g5bhfT8c — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

Pulled from his Twitter following, he is a far-leftist with public ties to Occupy as well as… ding ding ding— ANTIFA! He also has a Space Invaders tattoo, a common logo used among ANTIFA. Matt Dolloff is 100% ANTIFA. pic.twitter.com/205qGOm4mu — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

I just spent a few hours tracking the shooter, Matt Dolloff’s social media. He was indeed a radical progressive socialist, anti-trump, anti-Police, Fallout video game playing, Pot head, who was pro-Bernie Sanders, pro-BLM, Pro-Occupy movement radical. https://t.co/eo2YO9yamQ pic.twitter.com/P1BmVF38Bc — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 11, 2020

THE ENTIRE MEDIA LIED

The photojournalist was ready with the camera, caught the casing leaving the gun:

Here’s a high res shot of the shooter being arrested. He appears to have a space invaders tattoo on his right wrist. pic.twitter.com/q1MLFsZdFa — Clown World News 🎃 (@ClownWorldNews1) October 11, 2020

THE STORY

Lee Keitner, the Trump supporter, was murdered in front of his son. He’s a military veteran and a Grandfather. You can still get actual news from the UK or Australia. He was shot in the head. He had no chance of survival.

Carol Keltner, who identified herself as the victim’s mother, shared the update in a Facebook group called Northeast Arkansas Tea Party Group.

“My son Lee was at the patriot rally today in Denver,” she wrote.

“His 24-year-old son was with him,” she added. “I moved to Arkansas because Colorado got too expensive and liberal. The left has gotten out of hand.”

Jay Keltner, who identified himself as the victim’s son, also posted to Facebook about his father.

“I can’t believe my dad’s gone,” he wrote. “This will never be right #RIP.”

Jay Keltner told The Sun that he was not with his dad at the rally.

Suzan Keltner, the victim’s sister, told the New York Post that the son who was present at the rally is having a difficult time coping after his father was killed.

“He was there,” she said. When asked if her nephew was doing OK, she said, “No, no, he’s not.”

She later added: “There’s going to be a lawsuit, so I’m not sure how much we can let out.”

Keltner was described in other social media tributes as a “loving husband, father, and friend” who would help those in need.

“After the rally, a person on the BLM and Antifa side went up to him said a few nasty words then shot him in the head. He was murdered because he backed the police,” she continued.