IDF Just Leveled Hezbollah HDQ in Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces leveled Hezbollah headquarters. The Israeli military said Friday it struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut. At least two people were killed and dozens were wounded, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

Three major Israeli TV channels said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the unsourced reports, and the army declined to comment. However, given the size and timing of the blasts, there were strong indications that a senior leader may have been inside the buildings struck.

News of the blasts came as Netanyahu was briefing reporters traveling with him. A military aide whispered into his ear, and Netanyahu quickly ended the briefing.

The explosion rocked Beirut.

