Latest Polling Trump-Harris Is Mostly Good News for DJT

The Bloomberg poll is out, and Harris is winning every swing state except Georgia. It’s hard to believe that the most unpopular Vice President, who did nothing for four years except praise Biden’s platform, is leading anywhere. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are communists. Is this who we are now?

To give this context. In October 2016, Bloomberg had Hillary up nine points; we know how that turned out.

Holy shit. Bloomberg poll finally out. pic.twitter.com/ik02BwXOi0 — Aes (@AesPolitics1) September 26, 2024

Nick Arama writes at RedState:

Gallup Drops Stunner of a Poll for Trump That Could be the Game Changer

We’ve been seeing some big polls over the past few days that have had good news for former President Donald Trump: the NYT/Siena, Emerson, and even the Quinnipiac poll (which tends to lean left). NYT and Emerson were looking at swing states with Trump ahead. Quinnipiac looked at the national vote and had Trump up by 1 point with likely voters…

Gallup usually doesn’t favor the Republican in the race.

Here’s what it says on party ID lean: This is the first time Republicans have led in Quarter 3 in a presidential year since 1992.

The most interesting thing about this is it could mean the polling is dramatically underestimating Trump because very few polls out there are R+3. Most are D+3. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) September 24, 2024

There are other good signs. Republican registration is up over Democrat.

This might also be a good sign:

An entire panel of black voters can’t think of one good thing to say about Kamala Harris. The panel unanimously agreed that voting for Kamala will backfire on any black people who do. People are wide awake! pic.twitter.com/pcGxJhrsyv — Pismo (@Pismo_B) September 27, 2024

You won’t hear this in the MSM, but Trump is opening up a good lead in Arizona:

There is a very good and simple case:

AZ was R+3.0 in 2020 among all RVs;

AZ is now R+6.1 in 2024 among RVs, as of July.

It is not some coincidence that the likely electorate in this poll (R+7.6) has shifted almost identically to the righthttps://t.co/cL5rl7rRVW — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 23, 2024

Pennsylvania is interesting.

To take an example where our numbres remain good for Dems: the D registration edge in the likely electorate in PA is also plummeting. It was a ~ D+4 electorate four years ago; it’s now under 1 pt; if it crossed into R territory by the final poll I would not be stunned — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 23, 2024

Not so positive is Harris is leading mightily with Hispanics, and this doesn’t count all the people here illegally who might vote.

Very close to the aggregate of our three Harris-Trump national surveys, which show Harris up 56-39 among Hispanic voters https://t.co/pxJhC5nrBN — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 24, 2024

Harris won’t campaign, answer questions, or discuss her platform. On the other hand, Donald Trump is risking his life to campaign.

I’m just worried about cheating:

“A non-citizen who has been living in Arizona for multiple decades on a green card has come forward expressing his confusion over suddenly becoming registered to vote after he renewed his driver’s license.” https://t.co/PdXf6Tu9si — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 27, 2024