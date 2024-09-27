Latest Polling Trump-Harris Is Mostly Good News for DJT

By
M DOWLING
-
0
21

The Bloomberg poll is out, and Harris is winning every swing state except Georgia. It’s hard to believe that the most unpopular Vice President, who did nothing for four years except praise Biden’s platform, is leading anywhere. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are communists. Is this who we are now?

To give this context. In October 2016, Bloomberg had Hillary up nine points; we know how that turned out.

Nick Arama writes at RedState:

Gallup Drops Stunner of a Poll for Trump That Could be the Game Changer

We’ve been seeing some big polls over the past few days that have had good news for former President Donald Trump: the NYT/Siena, Emerson, and even the Quinnipiac poll (which tends to lean left). NYT and Emerson were looking at swing states with Trump ahead. Quinnipiac looked at the national vote and had Trump up by 1 point with likely voters…

Gallup usually doesn’t favor the Republican in the race.

Here’s what it says on party ID lean: This is the first time Republicans have led in Quarter 3 in a presidential year since 1992.

There are other good signs. Republican registration is up over Democrat.

This might also be a good sign:

You won’t hear this in the MSM, but Trump is opening up a good lead in Arizona:

Pennsylvania is interesting.

Not so positive is Harris is leading mightily with Hispanics, and this doesn’t count all the people here illegally who might vote.

Harris won’t campaign, answer questions, or discuss her platform. On the other hand, Donald Trump is risking his life to campaign.

I’m just worried about cheating:


