Idiots Call in Bomb Threats Over Potential Migrant Cat Eating

Okay, this is nuts. It’s just wrong. A man reacting to rumors of the alleged cat eating in Springfield called in a bomb threat to an elementary and middle school in Springfield. To make it worse, he did it based on rumors. We all know the alleged cat-eating isn’t the problem. Americans have had enough of open borders and the crime it brings. Crime is the problem. Drugs and sex trafficking are the problem.

By the way, there is plenty of evidence it is happening in various. locales.

Reactions like bomb threats are excuses for the left to say the right should be silenced.

Corrupt NewsGuard jumped in and spoke with a woman who posted a third-party rumor about cat-eating. They want to censor the right so one person acting like a fool gives them fodder.

Believe it or not, years ago, bomb threats were called into schools here and there. Nowadays, they seem to be better since they can be tracked more easily.

The person who called in the bomb threat should go to prison for a while so he doesn’t do it again.

Most of the Haitians seem like nice people when they’re interviewed. It also looks like they mostly hunt wildlife as opposed to pets. However, the blame falls on Democrats who put 10,000 to 20,000 unvetted anonymous people in a small town with under 60,000 people. They are burdening the schools, hospitals, welfare system, housing, police, and the inhabitants have nothing to say about it. That is the problem. Everything else is a distraction.

The blame should not be shifted over foolish people who decide to call in bomb threats to a school – it’s a criminal act.

The City Hall got two bomb threats. This is insane and not representative of politics. It’s criminal, period.

Go to town hall meetings and demand they do something instead.

Democrats are using this to attack Donald Trump and Trump supporters. Meanwhile, they are letting criminals and terrorists pour into the country. You have to love how Democrats’ massive open borders problem gets put on Republicans’ backs so easily.

We should stop talking about pets and talk about the raped and murdered people and drugs instead.

