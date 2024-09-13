The Toughest Border Bill Is a Complete Fraud

Once and for all, the much-lauded border bill, the Lankford bill, was put together mostly by Democrats. Democrats claim it was the toughest bill ever written to secure the border.

It’s a complete fraud. There is no border security in the bill whatsoever. It enshrines illegal immigration into law and binds future presidents to admit up to about two million illegal aliens each year in addition to the nearly four million who come in now.

The border union endorsed the bill possibly because it was job security and promised better salaries.

The bill created a path to letting people into the country and then freely wander wherever they choose.

They allegedly have a potential court date in six months. However, they wait years and then don’t even show up.

So foreigners know this and pour into the country. Then, they have anchor babies, and families can’t be separated. The US doesn’t send them to their native country to be unified.

The frauds at Morning Joe said Trump blocked the toughest border bill in 30 years. The media repeats it ad nauseum until everyone believes it, and it’s a complete lie.

It’s like the Charlottesville lie.

The media will not even mention obvious dangers like Tren de Aragua taking over buildings in Aurora. The governor even denied it.

The reason they came up with the bill is to use it just the way they are using it. Then they got a nitwit Republican to put his name to it.