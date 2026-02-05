If Not for Mayor Bass, Palisades Might Never Have Burned Down

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is responsible for allowing a fire to smolder, which led to the Palisades fire. She is responsible for the lies in the post-fire report. The mayor is also responsible for the inaction on rebuilding homes after the fire. Given all that, she feels confident enough to run for re-election.

The LA Times Report

First, She Lied

The LA Times reported today that for nearly two months, Mayor Karen Bass denied altering the after-action report on the Palisades fire. However, the Times has two sources with knowledge of Bass’ office who said that after receiving an early draft, the mayor told then-interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva that the report could expose the city to legal liabilities for those failures. Bass wanted key findings about the LAFD’s actions removed or softened before the report was made public, the sources said—and that is what happened.

One Bass confidant told one of the sources that “the mayor didn’t tell the truth when she said she had nothing to do with changing the report.”

The source advised her not to do it, but she did it anyway. Bass is inherently dishonest and self-centered, even after she holds some significant responsibility for deaths and the loss of about 6,000 homes.

Every change was Bass’s:

“All the changes [The Times] reported on were the ones Karen wanted,” the second source said, referring primarily to the newspaper’s determination that the report was altered to deflect attention from the LAFD’s failure to pre-deploy crews to the Palisades before the fire, which killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes and other structures, amid forecasts of catastrophically high winds.

The anonymous sources said they would testify if the matter went to court.

The report’s documentation on the pre-staging of fire department equipment was revised from saying the department had failed to follow procedure to instead patting the department on the back for going “above and beyond.”

The Opposite of Reality, So Devilishly Clever

LAFD officials removed language saying that the decision not to fully staff up and pre-deploy all available crews and engines ahead of the extreme wind forecast “did not align” with the department’s policy and procedures during red flag days.

Instead, the final report said that the number of engine companies rolled out ahead of the fire “went above and beyond the standard LAFD pre-deployment matrix.”

Bass Helped Make This Happen

Then We Find Out That a Fire the Week Before Was Not Put Out, Leading to Palisades

The entire Palisades fire was a rekindling of a fire set a week earlier, which was reportedly not fully extinguished.

The Times found that a battalion chief ordered firefighters to roll up their hoses and leave the Lachman burn area the day after the fire was supposedly extinguished, despite complaints by crew members that the ground still was smoldering.

The Times reviewed text messages among firefighters and a third party, sent in the weeks and months after the fire, describing the crew’s concerns, and reported that at least one battalion chief assigned to the LAFD’s risk management section knew about them for months.

Bass is running for reelection.

President Trump Intervenes in Palisades Rebuilding

Since January of last year, only 10 houses have been rebuilt. People are homeless, waiting for permits. However, because LA has not acted, President Trump can intervene. He sent his Small Business Administration chief, Kelly Loeffler, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to secure the permits.