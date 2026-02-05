The Heavily Funded No Kings Protest

The fake organic protests were funded by the usual far-left culprits. The No Kings protests were among the many protests that cost millions of dollars.

The funders continuously change the names of the protests for many reasons. For one, it allows them to continually change the type of grievance so they can lure in more people or make it seem as if Trump/Republicans are wrong on every issue. It also makes it easier for them to hide funding sources.

Hidden From the Public

No Kings had partnered with more than 270 organizations to coordinate its protests. Some of these organizations have received grant funding or other financial support from charitable groups founded by billionaires such as Soros and from the American taxpayer.

Organizations include far-left groups like the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the National LGBTQ+ Task Force.

Another way they hide what they are is by calling themselves a decentralized coalition of volunteers and activists across the country. It makes them seem somewhat organic, which they are not.

It’s hard to nail down anything when you want to investigate it.

Organizations support the No Kings coalition by providing training, toolkits, and limited resources. They like to say that the vast majority of events, like No Kings, are organized, promoted, and funded locally by grassroots volunteers. A lot of the grassroots volunteers are paid. Some are riled up with lies, and others are just far-left. They are always far-left.

I don’t think the math in Mr. Seruga’s post below is accurate. However, what is accurate is the partial list of regular donors to anarchists, communists, and Islamists. The ACLU should be added as a top benefactor.

It’s not only Mr. Singham and his wife in Shanghai donating. There are many commies funding these protests. The tragedy of it all is that the Democrat Party has embraced communists and socialists to attain and keep power.

While I can’t say exactly how much No Kings cost per se, I can say the far-left is spending billions of dollars to destroy this country and build their communist Utopia.

Some of the money noted was collected before the No Kings protests.