If You Speak About It…Your Life Will Be Over in Some Way…

The following is an excerpt from The Daily Wire of a most chilling and shocking revelation about Lia Thomas and Penn State. It is taken from the documentary by Matt Walsh, “What Is a Woman”. It exposes the powerful, unrelenting, and agenda-driven voices behind the transgender movement. They are dangerous and they aren’t going away.

GMA interviewed Lia Thomas today. Great timing. Our film features one of Thomas’s teammates. She told me that women on her team were silenced and referred to psychological counseling if they objected to having Thomas on the team. More in the full film: https://t.co/xibkNa4oHW pic.twitter.com/YRRf2S712a — Best selling LGBT children’s author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 31, 2022

The Exposé by One Anonymous Female Athlete

A swimmer on the Penn State Swim team who competes with Lia Thomas, a man, spoke with Matt Walsh for his film, “What Is a Woman”.

The athlete told Walsh that even speaking about locker room concerns were disallowed. You’d be smeared as “transphobic”.

Lia Thomas is a man. He has a penis and dates females, according to teammates.

“If you even brought up concerns about it, you were ‘transphobic,’” she told Walsh.

“If you even bring up the fact that Lia’s swimming might not be fair, you’re immediately shut down and called a hateful person, or transphobic,” she continued.

Walsh asked if the coach spoke to them to at least acknowledge their concerns.

“So, Penn actually brought in people high up in the athletic department to talk to us, like brought in someone from the LGBTQ center, they brought in someone from psychological services,” the female swimmer explained.

“So, you’re upset, and you need some support about what’s happening, so you need psychological help,” Walsh interjected.

The higher-ups told the swimmers in no uncertain terms, “Lia’s swimming is a non-negotiable,” she recalled.

“They’ve made it pretty clear, if you speak up about it, your life will be over in some way, you’ll be blasted all over the internet as a ‘transphobe,’ … you’ll never be able to get a job,” the teammate told Walsh.

It’s the question you’re not allowed to ask, but @MattWalshBlog is determined to find the answer. What Is A Woman? Coming June 1st to @realDailyWire.https://t.co/fvgfaesO89 pic.twitter.com/Yj9orZoSu9 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 14, 2022

And from Seth Dillon…the groomers…

A small child — perhaps 5 or 6 — stuffs money into the underwear of a nearly naked drag queen as parents look on, smiling. pic.twitter.com/oCcuABAGwz — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 6, 2022

