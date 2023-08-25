If You’re Using Your Fans, You Cause Climate Change – Who Knew?

This article contains opinion in case the adjectives don’t make it obvious. 😀

The Bidenistas aren’t content with going after your gas stoves, your cars, your heating, and everything that improves your standard of living. They found another target and you probably didn’t realize that you have no right to use this equipment because you are causing climate change. It’s the ceiling fan! 🤡

They don’t like household appliances used by the middle class. They’re regulating many to death: gas stoves, ovens, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, heat pumps, and on and on. They plan to control everything, even you.

It looks harmless, but it’s destroying the Earth. So says the multi-millionaire energy secretary who is financially invested in clean energy.

A letter was sent to the U.S. Department of Energy and its chief know-nothing, Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The letter from the House Small Business Committee members pointed out the problems with the latest policy in the Biden GREEN energy loon movement.

We’re sure you know what they are, but Bidenistas don’t.

“This proposed rule would decrease the maximum estimated energy consumption permissible for large diameter and belt driven ceiling fans,” the letter from House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX) and Reps. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), and Aaron Bean (R-FL) explains.

“This rule would require numerous small business fan manufacturers to redesign their products and may put between 10 and 30 percent of small business ceiling fan manufacturers out of business,” the lawmakers warn. “It appears that the Department of Energy (DOE) may not have properly considered small entities during this rulemaking process.”

Read more about it here 👇🏼https://t.co/mMLxLMjW07 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) August 24, 2023

Bidenistas don’t like the working class, or small business. They like big government, central control and big business they can control. They don’t give a hoot about you.

They are making such impossible demands on the companies to make them more energy efficient that it will destroy way too many of them. The expensive fans will survive.

