Ilhan Omar Could Be a Foreign Nationalist Sitting in Congress

There is some concern that Ilhan Omar might not be a citizen. The US government must do a better job of verifying citizenship, especially in the case of sitting congresspeople. They don’t verify citizenship.

Speaking with Alpha News’ Liz Collin, AJ Kern said that in 2019, “I was looking at something about Ilhan Omar on the internet, and it occurred to me to look at her birth year. I don’t know why, or her birthday, and so I used an age calculator and found out that she was actually 18 in the year 2000 when her father became eligible to apply for citizenship. She claimed that she became a citizen at the age of 17.

After requesting and reviewing official documents, Kern believes that Rep. Omar “actually wasn’t a minor when her father could apply for naturalization. It kind of blows a hole in her story that she obtained naturalization or citizenship.” It means she didn’t become a citizen based on her father’s citizenship.

If she is a citizen, she doesn’t act like one. She says she’s only in Congress for Somalia.

Kern also pointed out how the Minnesota Secretary of State does not verify the citizenship of candidates running for office. No one does. Congress didn’t either.

If Omar was lying about her age upon becoming a citizen, we need to know that. Apparently, no one has seen her official naturalization records. No one. Her birth year has changed on government records from 1981 to 1982. She says that she was born on October 4, 1982. Omar also put this on her marriage certificate in 2009. By now, she could have a forged birth certificate.

Is she actually a Somali nationalist holding a seat in Congress? We should have the answer. It’s no small thing. We should see her naturalization papers, depending on what we find out about her actual birth year.

Ilhan Omar has never addressed this issue.