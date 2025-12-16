252 Years Ago Today, the American Revolution Began

On December 16, 1773, hundreds of men dressed as Mohawk Indians and made their way to Boston Harbor. It triggered the American Revolution.

The leftists will tell you Hancock was a smuggler, and that is the only reason for the Boston Tea Party. Hancock never directly smuggled, but the Liberty Affair suggested he might have been involved in smuggling activities. That was the broader context the left likes to exaggerate. The left is rewriting our history to demonize the Founding Fathers and replace them with their idols.

The Truth

The people resented the King taxing and taking advantage of them while doing nothing to warrant it.

The British Parliament imposed the Tea Act of 1773. It allowed the East India Company to sell directly to the colonies bypassing colonial merchants and levying a tax. It raised the tensions between the British and the colonists. This led the Sons of Liberty to disguise themselves as Mohawk Indians, board three British ships, and throw tea off the ships.

This escalated tensions and eventually led to the American Revolution.

This was about taxation without representation, freedom, and self-governance. That is what the leftists don’t want you to know. They will also tell you our Revolution was just like the French Revolution or worse, but the fact is the French Revolution was for socialism and ours was for freedom; the French Revolution was far bloodier and brutal.