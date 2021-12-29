Illegal Alien Children Pour Into — Fly Into — the USA – No Masks

Wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on an airplane and in airports is federally required, but airport workers at the Wilkes Barre-Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania say only about half the illegal immigrant children, teens, and chaperones that have been flown into Scranton are wearing masks.

At least one airport worker has contracted COVID-19.

Jim Gallagher, is an airport contractor and president of Aviation Technologies Inc., a fixed-based operator at the airport which holds a government contract to fuel and facilitate federal aviation travel, including military, federal prison, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement flights. Lately, the contract has had them serving planes chartered by the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services. He isn’t certain he should continue the flights.

We know the answer. He shouldn’t because these children are being illegally brought into the United States to fundamentally transform the country.

The airport has received four airplanes from Texas in December carrying hundreds of immigrant children and adolescents to be resettled in the region, and three more planeloads— each with a capacity for 150 passengers—are expected, Dec. 30, 31, and Jan. 1.

The children go to destinations that are kept secret.

This is only Scranton and it’s going on throughout the nation. They will undoubtedly learn about the USA from the hateful 1619 Project and the anti-white, Marxist CRT.

