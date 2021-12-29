Mainstream Tabloid Investigates the Not-Arrested Instigator of the J6 Riot

Mainstream tabloid, The Daily Mail is investigating the suspected government plant, Ray Epps. When you consider that prisoners who just paraded around are being held for 11 months without bail or rights, it makes one wonder. How is it that an instigator of the riot is never arrested?

Ray Epps, age 60, a Marine veteran, was seen shouting on video, strongly urging a group of Trump supporters in Washington D.C., to “go into the Capitol” on January 5 and 6. Yet, he never went in himself.

Epps was seen addressing supporters on the street on January 5 saying: “I’m probably going to go to jail for it, OK? Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol.”

DailyMail.com located Epps on his ranch. He shouted for them to “Get off his property.”

The FBI did look for Ray Epps as suspect 16 and then disappeared the request. It makes one wonder if Epps isn’t a Bureau of Land Management or CIA informant. We say BLM as in land management because he owns a ranch.

J6 Doesn’t Care

It is very odd that the J6 committee is going after people tied to Trump and DJT himself, but they have zero interest in a man who DEFINITELY incited angry people to go into the Capitol.

“Epps is the former president of the largest chapter of the far-right anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers,” according to the UK tabloid.

First of all, the Oath Keepers are not anti-government. They are the opposite and want to preserve the constitution, our rule of law. Secondly, a militia is comprised of people on the right and left. Third, Epps, as the former president and a ranch owner, means the government might have held something over him, threats to take his land or arrest him. He’s a perfect candidate for blackmail and to serve as an instigator.

WHY WASN’T HE ARRESTED?

Perhaps he wasn’t arrested because he is well known by the government agents.

Did you know that he didn’t even go into the Capitol after telling all these naive saps to go in? There were others who seemed to be with him who were also not arrested, according to Revolver News.

On January 5th and 6th, Epps is seen inciting Trump supporters to charge into the Capitol Building. There are eight entrances to Capitol Hill. Epps led to the breach of one of those entrances – the violent breach. It was the only entrance where protesters would not meet up with police resistance. Why would police guard 7 of the 8 leave one unguarded?

The ex-marine was quizzed by the Arizona Republic over what he meant by “go into the Capitol”, the Mail noted.

He told his local newspaper: “The only thing that meant is we would go in the doors like everyone else. It was totally, totally wrong the way they went in…I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The DailyMail.com located the veteran at his Rocking R Farms wedding and hospitality business, which he runs with his wife Robyn, 63. One thing is certain, he would have a lot to lose.

The Damning Videos

In a hearing in the House with Merrick Garland testifying, Rep. Thomas Massie played a video of Epps and then he asked Garland point blank if the FBI used agitators to stir up the crowd. Garland refused to answer the question.

How is it that people who are accused of misdemeanors have been held in the DC Gulag for 11 months without bail, but Epps, who incited people to riot is walking around free and has never been arrested? Inquiring minds want to know.

The Mail notes that the Revolver blog had the most intriguing information. They added that Revolver didn’t present direct evidence that Epps is working for the government.

It says, quotes the Mail, “Ray Epps appears to have worked alongside several individuals – many of them suspiciously unindicted – to carry out a breach of the police barricades that induced a subsequent flood of unsuspecting MAGA protestors to unwittingly trespass on Capitol restricted grounds and place themselves in legal jeopardy.”

That is all true, but why isn’t J6 looking into that?

Here are a few clips of Epps, with one scene repeated. There are many others.

