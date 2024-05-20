Illegal Alien Serial Rapist Drove Around in a Rape Dungeon

FOX 11 got an exclusive look inside the vehicle deputies are calling a “rape dungeon on wheels,” after they caught a man, who they called a serial rapist, in the act in the San Gabriel Mountains earlier this week.

Inside the van, deputies said it was “rigged for rape.” It was filled with condoms, ropes, bungees, children’s toys, multiple cell phones and hard drives, and more. In the back, a metal partition, which was locked from the outside, with a worn and stained mattress.

All the evidence has been processed in the case. What FOX 11 saw left in the van was what was left after the investigation.

Eduardo Sarabia kept his victims in the back of the van. He took them to a remote location in the Angeles National Forest to rape them. And it’s where deputies said they rescued a 26-year-old woman. Deputies patrolling the area found the van after hearing a blood-curdling scream. Police stopped a rape in progress and took Sarabia into custody, reports Fox 11.

Sarabia was arrested on Monday. He was arraigned Tuesday on two felony counts of sexual assault for forcible rape of two women this week alone.

