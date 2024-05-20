ICC Prosecutor Applies for Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

The despicable authoritarians of the anti-Israel International Criminal Court just issued applications for arrest warrants for Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. To be fair, they also issued warrants for Hamas heads Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Defi, and Ismail Haniyeh. However, drawing an equivalence between Israel and Hamas is absurd.

They claim the Israelis committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. The three ICC operatives who made the announcement ignored the fact Hamas uses civilians in Gaza as human shields. The ICC alleges starvation of civilians as Israelis bring in food and it’s stolen by Hamas. Hamas is also regularly bombing Biden’s Pier, which is meant to bring food to the people. Hamas is stealing that, also.

They don’t care about Palestinians; they hate Israel.

Biden likely gave this the nod, or they would not have dared to do it. All of this empowers terrorists.

#ICC Prosecutor @KarimKhanQC announces applications for arrest warrants in relation to Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant in the context of the situation in the State of #Palestine ⤵️https://t.co/WqDZecXFZq pic.twitter.com/bxqLWc5M6u — Int’l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) May 20, 2024

Correction: We omitted the arrest warrant applications for Hamas leaders.

