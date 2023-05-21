Illegal Immigrant Suspected in Rape of A Maryland Woman & 15 Year Old Girl

by James Soviero

Jose Roberto Hernandez-Espinal, 20, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and stealing jewelry at Burnt Mills East Special Park in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Tuesday. He is also suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl on the same trail last week.

According to Montgomery County Police Department, the suspect approached the adult victim and her friend on the trail on Tuesday afternoon. He then threatened them with a machete and stole their phones.

Hernandez-Espinal allegedly pointed the machete at a woman’s back, led her to the woods, and raped her. He’s also accused of stealing her jewelry.

The 15-year-old girl was raped a few days before the woman.

Hernandez-Espinal is currently facing charges of first-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, and armed robbery. He was also charged with kidnapping and weapons-related crimes.

An ICE spokesperson told FOX 5 that Hernandez-Espinal is originally from El Salvador and illegally immigrated to the U.S. in May 2013. I guess we could say he’s a “Dreamer” who’s now forced a couple of women to live what is sure to be a life-long nightmare.

They are not sending us their best. Yet the thoroughly impeachable, amoral duo of Biden and Mayorkas encourage this deadly onslaught against our sovereignty to continue.

To label those two, along with their enablers in the Democrat Party and corporate media, as un-American may be too kind.

Related