Russia endorsed Argentina and Iran joining BRICS. Reportedly, forty-one countries have expressed an interest in accepting the BRICS currency. Ahead of joining BRICS, Iraq is banning US Dollar transactions.

Twenty-four countries are interested in accepting the BRICS currency and dropping the US dollar. Nineteen are probably definites.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. They are setting themselves as an alternative to the existing and planned Western financial world order.

Nineteen countries expressed an interest in joining the BRICS group of nations as it prepares to hold an annual summit in South Africa, reports Bloomberg.

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will meet in Cape Town on June 2-3 to discuss its enlargement, Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the group, said in an interview in the city on Monday.

“What will be discussed is the expansion of BRICS and the modalities of how this will happen,” he said. “Thirteen countries have formally asked to join, and another six have asked informally. We are getting applications to join every day.”

All this is taking place under the leadership of Biden and the Progressive Democrats.

Discussing the expansion of BRICS to BRICS+ is currently underway and could be decided in the next summit on August 2023. The countries that have shown interest in joining BRICS are:

Algeria

Argentina

Bahrain

Egypt

Indonesia

Iran

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan,

Bangladesh

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Pakistan

Senegal

Sudan

Syria

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

Uruguay

Venezuela, and

Zimbabwe.

Among all the nations, Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates has formally applied to join the BRICS alliance. The other nations have only expressed their interest in joining the BRICS bloc.

Other countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East are interested in joining BRICS.

China and Russia are pushing this movement.

If the West tries to stop BRICS by attacking Russia and China, they’re taking the wrong approach. The sanctions aren’t working either, except to hurt the West. Russia bypasses the US dollar sanctions with cryptocurrencies.

30 years ago, the G7 was 2.5x larger than BRICS, in terms of PPP GDP. Now? BRICS has surpassed the former colonial powers of G7. This is the inexorable change that imperialists are trying to stop. And the prime target is, of course, China since it makes up the bulk of BRICS… pic.twitter.com/TsDh8zDBL4 — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) May 20, 2023

Thank Biden and the Progressive Democrats. Their policies spurred the movement on, from the new world order to wars.

