Illegal Immigrants in NY City Are Leaving for Canada for a Better Life

Some illegal aliens who are disgusted by New York City crime are taking off for Canada. They are getting free bus rides out of New York. The Post didn’t mention how many are leaving, but they do need the National Guard to help them leave.

The New York Post reports that the National Guard soldiers have been helping hand out tickets to get them out of Manhattan ASAP.

The NY Post interviewed Venezuelan national Raymond Peña, and his family are headed for Canada and going “for a better quality of life” for his family.

He may be disappointed since Canada is getting fairly dystopian too.

Some are going to other cities within the United States.

A Catholic Charities Community Services spokesperson said it’s helped “thousands of new migrants,” including some who “reported their desire to relocate to other cities, and Catholic Charities provided some assistance for their travel expenses.”

According to parole requirements, they’re not supposed to go to Canada, but the illegal aliens heard Justin Trudeau invited them to come.

Related