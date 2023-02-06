Powerful GOP Network Plans to Back a Candidate Who Is Not Trump

The powerful Koch network plans to back a Republican who is not Donald Trump. Nikki Haley is high on the list of anti-Trump Republicans. CNN certainly wants to push her. Haley is very unpopular with conservatives; getting them to the polls for her would be tough.

Many Republicans don’t see how Donald Trump can win, and others don’t like him or the problems his traditional agenda brings.

If they try to shove some RINO or untrustworthy, weak politician down our throats, too many conservatives will stay home no matter the cost. And, unfortunately, it will be over for the Republican Party and the country.

Watch:

