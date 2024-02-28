Illegal Migrant Charged with Murder in the Death of a 2-Year-Old

Local media in D.C. reports that a Salvadoran illegal alien has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old child on Feb. 8th.

ICE told Fox5 DC that he was released from custody after multiple arrests in 2023. The local jurisdiction ignored ICE detainers.

Nilson Noel Trejo-Granados is an unlawfully present 25-year-old Salvadoran national. On Nov. 7, 2022, a Department of Justice immigration judge in Newark, New Jersey, ordered Trejo-Granados’ removal from the United States, said ERO Baltimore spokesperson James Covington.

A Salvadoran immigrant who has been accused of several crimes was arrested on February 23 in connection with the murder in D.C. of the 2-year-old boy Jeremy Poou Cáceres, who was tragically killed in a crossfire along with his mother, who was injured.

The man in question, Noel Trejo-Granados, 25, is the fifth suspect charged in connection with the crime, and today, it was confirmed that he is an illegal immigrant who already had a deportation order from the United States from a judge in New Jersey.

The Prince George’s County Police Department announced Monday that it has charged the Salvadoran with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges.

He was arrested at least twice, ordered to leave the country, and then arrested for theft, and always protected by the sanctuary city. Sanctuary cities are made for criminals.

Democrats are responsible for murder.

