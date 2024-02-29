Honduran Criminal Alien Accused of Armed Theft, Rape of a Child

A 19-year-old Honduran man has been arrested in Kenner, Louisiana, following a series of violent crimes, according to police. Kenner is in Greater New Orleans, which is a sanctuary city. In other words, they protect criminals.

The Kenner Police Department says the investigation began on Tues., Feb. 20, when it was notified of a rape of a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint.

Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana was identified as the suspect. Police say Castellanos-Orellana was in the United States illegally.

Police say a man was getting out of his vehicle and approached by Castellanos-Orellana, demanding his property. During the robbery, police say Castellanos-Orellana stabbed the victim multiple times in his face and his back. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

He was arrested and booked on one count each of armed robbery, aggravated battery, first-degree rape, and aggravated assault. A Federal “ICE” detainer was issued for Castellanos-Orellana as well.

He has used different aliases. When they come in illegally, the Biden-Mayorkas immigration policy is to let them use any name. They don’t have to have ID.

No country can survive for long with Democrat policies or sanctuary cities, which are havens for criminals.

“It’s heartbreaking that 3,000+ innocent Americans like GA nursing student Laken Riley are killed by illegal invaders each year due to sabotaged border & immigration laws and the loss of the Rule Of Law in America.” William Gheen of ALIPAC.us

That’s eight a day.

Related