Illegals Can Rape & Murder Without Being Turned Over to ICE

Illegals Can Rape & Murder Without Being Turned Over to ICE

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

Gov. Spanberger will not turn illegal alien criminals over to ICE after they serve their sentence. The assistant secretary for public affairs of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, gave an example of a man who strangled his eight-month-old sister to death. The monster will be released onto the streets.

ICE caught rapists and murderers here illegally. They were running loose and fancy free on the streets of Democrat cities. Apparently, that is what Democrats demand.

New York City released nearly 7,000 criminal aliens onto the streets. The same goes on in Minneapolis. As ICE arrests them, the Democrats release thousands without telling ICE.

The radicals are allowed to block intersections, fail to comply, and resist arrest. Nothing happens to them.

The anti-ICE roadblocks are increasing and being set up around Minneapolis. Residents are forced to stop and identify themselves. Cartels do the same thing.

Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey allow Americans to be abused and terrorized.

By the way, Michael Savage said on Sunday that the ACLU is the head of the snake and needs to be dismantled right away. That is true. It is one of the heads.

MicahStone
MicahStone
3 seconds ago

“Gov. Spanberger will not turn illegal alien criminals over to ICE after they serve their sentence”
—THE NEWEST Commie-cRAT HIVE OF SCUM AND VILLAINY >>>
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

STATES-RED-BLUE-COMMIECRAT-REPUB-STAR-WARS
0
Reply
