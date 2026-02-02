Illegals Can Rape & Murder Without Being Turned Over to ICE

Gov. Spanberger will not turn illegal alien criminals over to ICE after they serve their sentence. The assistant secretary for public affairs of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, gave an example of a man who strangled his eight-month-old sister to death. The monster will be released onto the streets.

ICE caught rapists and murderers here illegally. They were running loose and fancy free on the streets of Democrat cities. Apparently, that is what Democrats demand.

New York City released nearly 7,000 criminal aliens onto the streets. The same goes on in Minneapolis. As ICE arrests them, the Democrats release thousands without telling ICE.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Virginia under Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger will now RELEASE an illegal alien who strangled his 8-month-old baby sister to death with a charging cord — WITHOUT turning him over to ICE “He will be on Virginia streets INSTEAD of turning over to ICE. We’re not… pic.twitter.com/27TVxjxVZ7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 2, 2026

The radicals are allowed to block intersections, fail to comply, and resist arrest. Nothing happens to them.

The anti-ICE roadblocks are increasing and being set up around Minneapolis. Residents are forced to stop and identify themselves. Cartels do the same thing.

Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey allow Americans to be abused and terrorized.

By the way, Michael Savage said on Sunday that the ACLU is the head of the snake and needs to be dismantled right away. That is true. It is one of the heads.