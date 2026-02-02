Democrats Are Desperate to Ban Voter ID

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announces the SAVE Act (GOP voter ID bill) will be “dead on arrival in the Senate, as it would ‘impose Jim Crow-style restrictions on voting.”

Some House Republicans demand the government funding bills include the SAVE Act.

Chuck Schumer is threatening to shut down the federal government if Voter ID is added to their appropriations bills. The bill is only funding DHS for two weeks anyway.

You would think Democrats won the election. Democrats are desperate to cheat.

They will shut down the government to protect their fraud machine.

They claim it is racist to demand voter ID. What black person can’t get a voter ID? It’s racist to say they can’t, but Democrats know that. Black Democrats in power go along with it because lying for the cause is okay. After Democrats enslaved Democrats and enacted Jim Crow laws, they are now enslaving them to the ideology of the collective. That won’t change any time soon.

The truth is that the only way the SAVE Act passes is if Republicans nuke the filibuster. Allegedly, Republicans don’t have the votes to do it. Too many so-called Republican senators are RINOs.

We also need the blue slip canceled so Trump can appoint normal judges.