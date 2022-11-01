Immediate Federal Charges in Paul Pelosi Attack

The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member,” CNBC reported.

When Justices were threatened, particularly Justice Kavanaugh, the Department of Justice did nothing. This case is different. the DOJ wants to control the information, and it’s a Democrat who was hurt. We hate to sound conspiratorial, but these people are corrupt as Hell.

THE CHARGES

David DePape, 42, was charged with the federal crimes of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official.

DePape already was facing state charges of attempted murder, burglary, and elder abuse, in the early Friday morning attack on Paul Pelosi. The 82-year-old suffered a skull fracture and remained in an intensive care unit Monday.

DePape lived in a garage of a home in Richmond for two years. he “was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered” the Democrat’s residence.

He wanted to break “Nancy’s kneecaps” so that when she was wheeled into Congress, others in Congress would see the consequences of their actions. That’s according to the criminal complaint.

DePape is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

READ THE COMPLAINT

2022.10.31 Depape Complaint… by Washington Examiner

