Mayor Adams Is Ignoring SCOTUS Order to Stop Firing NYPD Over Vaccines

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

An NYPD insider email shows Eric Adams is ignoring the Supreme Court order to stop terminations over vaccine mandates. The whistleblower shared the letter he received.

This is insanity. The vaccines don’t protect anyone from COVID. It is simply abuse.

Watch:


1 Comment
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
15 minutes ago

Don’t like the rule of law?

  1. Demand your first amendment right to protest vociferously!
  2. Ignore the rule of the the and if you hold higher office.
  3. Ban all protestors who do not agree with you.
  4. Punish your opponents as much a you can, denying them rights including the right to earn a fair wage.
  5. Demonize you opponents as a threat to Law and Order,

For more suggestions have a séance with Saul Alinsky.

