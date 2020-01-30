Impeachment Trial Appears to Be Over, Acquittal on Friday

It appears that the Senate has the votes for acquittal. If so, the impeachment trial will end on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to move quickly to acquit Trump if Friday’s vote for witnesses and documents is defeated. GOP leaders believe they are closing in on the votes necessary to block any witnesses. Democrats will force votes but acquittal would happen soon after.

Rep. Zeldin tweeted out Schiff’s latest statement that he can’t prove his case without obtaining more evidence. That’s absurd, of course.

Schiff just exposed how much his case has unraveled: His team claimed just before the trial started that their case was overwhelming, uncontested, indisputable & proof beyond a doubt. Now Schiff just said he can’t prove his case w/o obtaining new evidence he doesn’t yet have. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 29, 2020

THEY LIKELY HAVE THE VOTES

CNN claims McConnell is still chasing votes, but most reports run to the contrary.

Despite media reports — which we re-reported — to the contrary, it was clear to Senate Republicans on Wednesday after a morning meeting between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that the question of having additional witnesses is settled. The Senate will vote Friday to wrap up the impeachment trial of President Trump.

There was no discussion of witnesses at a Senate GOP lunch meeting Wednesday, which was held a couple hours after McConnell and Murkowski met for about 20 to 30 minutes.

“We’re going to get it done by Friday, hopefully,” Sen.Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said following the meeting.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) reportedly said, “I think I can say the mood is good,” as he exited the meeting. “If I had to guess, no witnesses.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who seemed interested in calling additional witnesses, did not comment as he left the lunch.

GAME OVER

The President believes it’s ‘Game Over.’ He linked to the clip of Bolton explaining the Trump-Zelensky call was “warm and cordial.”

An anti-trump reporter for Bloomberg tweeted, Schumer thinks they will probably lose the fight for witnesses and documents because of “Yuge” pressure from Trump and McConnell, but still have a “decent good chance.” He says Democrats have “won over the American people” which has put pressure on Republicans.

Ironically, Sen. Schumer voted against witnesses during Clinton’s impeachment.

BOLTON HAS TOO MUCH HISTORY

If Bolton gets hauled in as a witness, so will key members of the Biden syndicate.

Schiff actually lied and said he didn’t know the whistleblower, which is certainly not true. Everyone in D.C. knows who the whistleblower is but for him?

Also interesting is the fact that Schiff thinks Bolton’s a liar.

Adam Schiff slams John Bolton as a liar (2018) pic.twitter.com/tXLghhpMLW — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 30, 2020

We also have a clip of Bolton admitting he’s a liar when it comes to national security, to be determined by him.

.@AmbJohnBolton in 2010: “If I had to say something I knew was false to protect American national security, I would do it” pic.twitter.com/Zs0UXcFthR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2020

Remember when Adam Schiff hated John Bolton and enumerated why?

Adam Schiff and the Democrats are now hanging their impeachment hopes on John Bolton. The same John Bolton who Adam himself said had a “lack of credibility” in 2005. You can’t make this stuff up. Trump’s defense should just play this video. pic.twitter.com/95dIsgRTEJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 30, 2020

Remember when all the Democrats said no one can get along with John Bolton and they thought he is a liar?