In Clown World, George Clooney Is a Reporter

The suddenly dark-haired George Clooney thinks he’s a journalist because he plays one in a movie. He plays Edward R. Murrow and he has been to Darfur, Sudan, and the Congo, and he thinks that makes him a journalist.

I played an angel in a play, and I’ve traveled around the world, but it doesn’t make me an angel or an expert on the world. However, Clooney has somehow elevated himself based on a part he plays. It sounds delusional.

He made his comments as he was trashing Megyn Kelly.

Megyn Kelly has a political science degree and she is a Juris Doctor, having attended Syracuse U and Albany. Albany Law is especially prestigious. Clooney never graduated college. He was a nephew of Rosemary Clooney and she helped him get his start.

Clooney is too far left to be an objective reporter.

George Clooney claims Megyn Kelly is not a journalist, and he has done more to get “stories out.” “I’m not sure what she’s done. I’ve at least been to Darfur and Sudan and the Congo and been shot at and tried to get stories out.” pic.twitter.com/miTbHWcV6i — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 25, 2025

Megyn Kelly torched him for lying while claiming he was raised to tell the truth.

Megyn Kelly destroyed George Clooney, like only she can! pic.twitter.com/bdtW1KELAE — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 25, 2025

In the world of neo-Democrats, Clooney is Edward R. Murrow, and these are astronauts, first women who almost went into space, but qualify as very spacey.

LMAO! Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy just confirmed Katy Perry and Gayle King are NOT “astronauts” They’re going to be BIG mad over this “You cannot identify as an astronaut. They do not meet the FAA astronaut criteria,” Duffy said pic.twitter.com/9dEbPOkwXW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 18, 2025

'Weeeeee I'm An Astronaut!' Exclaims Katy Perry During Ride On Disneyland Astro Orbiter https://t.co/dRfqKWjB4s pic.twitter.com/R8nH2YiaDk — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 17, 2025

Also, in Dem clown world, this is an innocent Maryland dad:

And this guy is a Vietnam hero:

And this is real news:

This is a hero:

This is a peaceful protest:

This is a real CNN clip. Standing outside as a building burns down: “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING”

pic.twitter.com/5xsGXmklSI — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 27, 2020

And this is a president:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email