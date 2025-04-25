In Clown World, George Clooney Is a Reporter

By
M Dowling
-
2
21

The suddenly dark-haired George Clooney thinks he’s a journalist because he plays one in a movie. He plays Edward R. Murrow and he has been to Darfur, Sudan, and the Congo, and he thinks that makes him a journalist.

I played an angel in a play, and I’ve traveled around the world, but it doesn’t make me an angel or an expert on the world. However, Clooney has somehow elevated himself based on a part he plays. It sounds delusional.

He made his comments as he was trashing Megyn Kelly.

Megyn Kelly has a political science degree and she is a Juris Doctor, having attended Syracuse U and Albany. Albany Law is especially prestigious. Clooney never graduated college. He was a nephew of Rosemary Clooney and she helped him get his start.

Clooney is too far left to be an objective reporter.

Megyn Kelly torched him for lying while claiming he was raised to tell the truth.

In the world of neo-Democrats, Clooney is Edward R. Murrow, and these are astronauts, first women who almost went into space, but qualify as very spacey.

Also, in Dem clown world, this is an innocent Maryland dad:

And this guy is a Vietnam hero:

And this is real news:

This is a hero:

This is a peaceful protest:

And this is a president:


