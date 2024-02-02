In Private Biden Calls Donald Trump Foul Names

Politico reported that Joe Biden says far worse about Donald Trump in private than he does in public. He despises him.

Politico reported that Biden calls him “sick” and an “asshole.”

The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a “sick fuck” who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoken with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: “What a fucking asshole the guy is.”

He’s so disrespectful.

It’s really rich coming from a guy who has two children with serious drug problems and a son who appears to be a criminal while he himself is the nation’s worst president. He’s deranged, a pathological liar, and suffering from dementia.

The Trump campaign chided Biden for his remarks.

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” said Chris Lacivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”

Politico went through Biden’s exaggerated stories and lies, including the lie that Donald Trump said the Nazis at the Charleston rally were “fine people.”

The article was mostly an excuse to insult Donald Trump, but it also exposes Biden as the nasty old man he is.

Biden is projecting. He is everything he calls Donald Trump and more.

