“Dumbass” Factor? Believing Michelle Obama Will Run in 2024

Erick Erickson said that people online, hosts, prognosticators, and so on, say Democrats will pull a bait and switch, replacing Biden with Michelle Obama. He named some current conspiracy theories, including President Michelle as one of them. Erickson said it’s not true, and if you believe it, “you’re a dumbass.” The rumor is aimed at getting Joe Biden elected.

He says political operatives are seeding the media with this to make Conservatives look bad. He pointed to several conspiracy theories going around online and how they’re used to make the right look foolish. Erickson said it’s all about Biden. It’s always about getting him elected.

“If you do believe this, you are the definition of a dumbass,” Erickson said. “I just need you to know that, and I’m sorry if that offends some of you with me saying that so bluntly, but you really are if you believe this. Here’s the thing. Most of the people online selling you this bill of goods, and it is a hyper online affair, they don’t actually believe it. They’re hoping you do. It’s not a coincidence some of the loudest voices about this conspiracy theory were the people in the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy.

“They didn’t actually believe it, but they hoped that some people would. In fact, some people did and showed up and tried to shoot up the place because of the conspiracy theory. They don’t care about the fallout. They care about themselves and their power. It’s a nihilism that’s happening on the right. They don’t care about the ends. They don’t really even care about the means. They care about the giggles and the clout. They care about you talking about what they started,” he said.

He concluded: “They don’t care that what they do may reflect poorly on Donald Trump and cost him the election. They simply don’t care because they figured out how to cash in on the loss. They’re charlatans, frauds, hucksters, and grifters. They care about money. They care about their clout. They don’t care about you. They don’t care actually about Donald Trump despite how performatively they hump his leg. They just care about themselves. They are self-centered nihilists who are perfectly happy to watch the world burn as long as they can make money off of it. You probably should turn off the computer and go touch some grass if you believe them.”

Michelle Obama 2024

Then, I watched a new film by Joel Gilbert, Michelle Obama 2024, on Prime for rent at $2.99. Gilbert went through Michelle’s life, always geared toward image and politics, wooing black people by pretending the Obamas were one with the poor black community. He made some excellent points about how her rise in popularity mimics Barack Obama’s.

It was very subjective, but one of the things that did strike me was Michelle’s long friendship with domestic terrorist Bernadine Dohrn and Michelle’s and Barack’s friendship with Dohrn’s communist husband, Bill Ayers. Ayers gave Barack his original political start, but the long-term friendship is never discussed. Also surprising was Michelle’s early relationship with Valerie Jarrett, who helped her get ahead. Jarrett’s family had deep ties to communism.

Gilbert pointed out many of Michelle’s lies about her life and her racist viewpoints.

I don’t know if Michelle Obama plans to become a candidate; so far, there is only gossip. Gilbert didn’t prove that, but he made a good case for the Obamas as Marxists dedicated to transforming this country.

Erickson said you can stop listening to him if he’s wrong, but if he’s right, he wants you to stop watching the hucksters who convinced you she would run for the presidency.

Michelle doesn’t have the background for the presidency, so hopefully, she’s content with her life of luxury. When asked, she has said she wants no part of it.

Democrats have gone mad, so who knows what they’ll do.

Bill O’Reilly thinks she’s running. However, what we know is going on now is all the nasty groups we saw in 2020 are reforming to destroy Donald Trump. They’re all back.

