In Response to an Impeachment Inquiry, Biden Strolls On Smirking

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is considering turning the Joe Biden investigation into an impeachment inquiry. Speaking Tuesday at the Capitol, McCarthy said the questions House Republicans are raising about the Biden family finances need to be investigated.

He said an impeachment inquiry “allows Congress to get the information to be able to know the truth” about whether Biden committed any wrongdoing.

BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy says House readying for Impeachment of Joe Biden: “This is rising to level of impeachment inquiry…something we haven’t seen since Richard Nixon, [Joe Biden] used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congressional oversight.” pic.twitter.com/z4ehbAwPN4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 25, 2023

Then he doubled down.

“It’s giving Congress the full power to get the information they need. It’s the way people should go about investigating,” McCarthy said.

🚨BREAKING: Speaker Kevin McCarthy doubles down on his calls for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden: “It gives us the apex of the power of Congress, for Republicans and Democrats, to gather the information they need… The American public has a right to know.” pic.twitter.com/rayQbTTJ6m — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2023

Most people commenting on X, formerly known as Twitter, don’t believe anything will happen and that McCarthy is starting too late.

Rep. Matt Gaetz doesn’t trust Speaker McCarthy.

Talk is cheap. I don’t trust Speaker McCarthy’s word on impeaching Joe Biden. Before becoming Speaker, he said he would open an impeachment inquiry into Secretary Mayorkas. He hasn’t done that. Weeks ago, he said the IRS whistleblower information justified an impeachment… pic.twitter.com/OLc5sLtPH8 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 25, 2023

According to Fox News, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) said today, “When he does speak to … impeachment, it carries a tremendous amount of weight. And that’s why I think the ground shifted on that a little bit when he opened up the door. “I don’t think there’s any question that him speaking to that has caused a paradigm shift.”

BIDEN HAS NOT A CARE IN THE WORLD

One reporter asked Joe Biden today after a speech in the East Room, “Mr. President, McCarthy says he may [consider] an impeachment inquiry to get to the bottom of —”

Unconcerned, beaming with his usual smirk, he passed by the room of chattering reporters. He knows he’s untouchable, or thinks he is.

Related