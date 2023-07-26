In Response to an Impeachment Inquiry, Biden Strolls On Smirking

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is considering turning the Joe Biden investigation into an impeachment inquiry. Speaking Tuesday at the Capitol, McCarthy said the questions House Republicans are raising about the Biden family finances need to be investigated.

He said an impeachment inquiry “allows Congress to get the information to be able to know the truth” about whether Biden committed any wrongdoing.

Then he doubled down.

“It’s giving Congress the full power to get the information they need. It’s the way people should go about investigating,” McCarthy said.

Most people commenting on X, formerly known as Twitter, don’t believe anything will happen and that McCarthy is starting too late.

Rep. Matt Gaetz doesn’t trust Speaker McCarthy.

According to Fox News, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) said today, “When he does speak to … impeachment, it carries a tremendous amount of weight. And that’s why I think the ground shifted on that a little bit when he opened up the door. “I don’t think there’s any question that him speaking to that has caused a paradigm shift.”

BIDEN HAS NOT A CARE IN THE WORLD

One reporter asked Joe Biden today after a speech in the East Room, “Mr. President, McCarthy says he may [consider] an impeachment inquiry to get to the bottom of —”

Unconcerned, beaming with his usual smirk, he passed by the room of chattering reporters. He knows he’s untouchable, or thinks he is.


2 Comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
48 seconds ago

An Impeachment inquiry? These republicans are such pussies. They impeach or charge Trump at the drop of a hat and this California wimp wants to have an “inquiry”. No wonder democrats win and republicans lose. Good luck in ’24, you’ll need it.

John Vieira
John Vieira
3 minutes ago

Of course he “smirks”…his assigned task is all but complete…and the befouled “media” are still doing their part…you’re toast and they KNOW IT….

