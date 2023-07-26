Tucker Interviews Ice Cube -He Won’t Stay in His Lane

Tucker recently traveled to Los Angeles to meet with rapper, songwriter, actor, and film producer Ice Cube.
Before sitting down for an interview, Tucker and Ice Cube took a drive through Ice Cube’s old neighborhood, South Central LA. As one of the few influential Americans left who is actually willing to say what he thinks, Ice Cube is entertaining.
Ice Cube discussed politicians, Black Lives Matter, NBA’s Silver, and more.
Watch:
Tucker Carlson and Ice Cube discuss the COVID vaccine
Ice Cube: “Did you take it?”
Tucker: “Of course not.” pic.twitter.com/1ZumCMx6E7
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 25, 2023
Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube.
(next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio) pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023