In the Name of Diversity, NYC Mayor Adams’ Racist Hiring

According to a new report, Mayor Eric Adams is collecting headshots of potential city workers in a thinly-veiled effort to increase diversity.

Adams has requested city agencies to provide photographs of potential hires to City Hall as candidates go through the interview process for city jobs ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, Politico reported Thursday.

Several unnamed city officials told the outlet that the request is clearly an effort to hire more diverse staffers.

Adams is a racist. This is racism, period. The fraudulent excuse is diversity.

Diversity and inclusion in civil service are destroying the fabric of the UK, says, attorney Suella Braverman. It’s doing the same in this country.

