Report: Ukraine’s Falling Apart, WH Looks for an Exit

All indications are that Russia is preparing for a strong offensive despite what you’ve heard in the US media. The great Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson hasn’t started, and likely never will. It was supposed to drive the Russians out and take back Crimea. However, Ukraine will soon be on defense in that same area as the Russians plan for something big.

There aren’t enough soldiers, they don’t have enough artillery and they are exposed to missile strikes which prevents the Ukrainian soldiers from launching a counter offensive in Kherson.

Zelensky had pulled artillery from Donbas to handle Kherson, and Donbas is falling apart. Russians knew the artillery was removed and they got through the lines in Donbas. Zelensky says they need to keep the artillery in the Kherson region because Russians are going to attack.

Larry Johnson, ex-CIA analyst, said that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has told the White House Ukraine is coming apart at the seams.

Tom Friedman of The NY Times and Jim Geraghty of National Review see an ally losing and a White House looking for an exit ramp and a person to blame. The fall guy will be Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Geraghty said the US will say Zelensky wasn’t ready and ignored warnings. They’ve already said it.

The US and UK have tried to control the war from afar but it’s not working.

The Russian army is advancing in Donbas. It’s grinding Ukrainians down.

It looks like, in the end, Russia and Poland could conceivably divide up Ukraine. Ukraine has offered Poles who go to Ukraine, all the rights of Ukrainians but it’s not reciprocated. Poles won’t take them up on it. Ukraine is collapsing. Poland will be an escape route for fleeing Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine just defaulted and their natural gas company defaulted. The war is omnipresent and there is no escape. There is no exit.

Zelensky Is Desperate

According to the South China Morning Post, “Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak “directly” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.”

It suggests Zelensky is very desperate.

Daily Mail Reports the Opposite

“The Russian military may only be able to sustain the fight in Ukraine for another 14 days, the Daily Mail is reporting. They claim Russia is looking for an exit.

That’s probably not the realistic take. It’s Magic Fairy Dust.

The newspaper, attributing the information to U.K. defense sources, said that after two weeks the Russian forces may struggle to hold the ground they captured in Ukraine.

That sounds like PR, not reality.

Related