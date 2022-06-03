Indicted! DOJ Indicts Peter Navarro for Contempt

Federal prosecutors of the Soviet-style DOJ charged Trump’s former top White House official Peter Navarro with contempt of Congress. He defied a subpoena from the J6 House witch hunt committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

This is an escalation by the Soviet DOJ under Merrick Garland.

A grand jury indicted Mr. Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress, the Justice Department said Friday. Mr. Navarro revealed this week that FBI agents had served him a subpoena. The FBI banged on his door and screamed loudly in the wee hours of the morning to terrorize him.

Navarro countersued Nancy Pelosi and the J6ers. The lawsuit states that the J6 panel is not duly constituted and does not have the authority to do what they are doing as lawmakers.

Congress demands that he testify before a grand jury this week about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Navarro will not break presidential privilege to do so.

Mr. Navarro, a 72-year-old former professor, said the Justice Department’s subpoena commanded him to comply with separate subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee. The House in April voted to hold Mr. Navarro in contempt for failing to respond to that subpoena.

The case is the second of its kind stemming from the House panel’s investigation into the attack. The Justice Department in November charged former Trump strategist Steve Bannon on similar charges, and he is awaiting trial.

The DOJ is a corrupt partisan agency under the current leadership. Garland is a Soviet-style Attorney General. The man is a disgrace. When Hillary’s staff defied subpoenas – nothing happened.

