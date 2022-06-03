Indicted! DOJ Indicts Peter Navarro for Contempt

Federal prosecutors of the Soviet-style DOJ charged Trump’s former top White House official Peter Navarro with contempt of Congress. He defied a subpoena from the J6 House witch hunt committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
This is an escalation by the Soviet DOJ under Merrick Garland.
A grand jury indicted Mr. Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress, the Justice Department said Friday. Mr. Navarro revealed this week that FBI agents had served him a subpoena. The FBI banged on his door and screamed loudly in the wee hours of the morning to terrorize him.
Navarro countersued Nancy Pelosi and the J6ers. The lawsuit states that the J6 panel is not duly constituted and does not have the authority to do what they are doing as lawmakers.
Congress demands that he testify before a grand jury this week about efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Navarro will not break presidential privilege to do so.
Mr. Navarro, a 72-year-old former professor, said the Justice Department’s subpoena commanded him to comply with separate subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee. The House in April voted to hold Mr. Navarro in contempt for failing to respond to that subpoena.
The case is the second of its kind stemming from the House panel’s investigation into the attack. The Justice Department in November charged former Trump strategist Steve Bannon on similar charges, and he is awaiting trial.
The DOJ is a corrupt partisan agency under the current leadership. Garland is a Soviet-style Attorney General. The man is a disgrace. When Hillary’s staff defied subpoenas – nothing happened.
Navarro is a fine man. The mad dogs will ruin him financially.
There is not a word of protest among RINOs on the massive abuses. Of course there is not, because they supported the Russian hoax. Mitch voted for Garland. He and his gang fully support the kangaroo committee, they have said so.
My anger on the abuses is reserved for Sessions and Barr, who had an obligation to act against the Russian hoax and associated coup activities. The precedence has been set. There is no chance of change now, there was back then. When they were in charge, they also raided people in the early morning with heavily armed FBI and filed silly charges. They also refused to indict a single person who refused to testify before Congress, or who lied to Congress.