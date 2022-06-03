What The Media Won’t Let You See in Yuma

During a public meeting before the Arizona Senate on Thursday, True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips testified about their findings in massive election fraud. They included a video from a whistleblower who describes how Yuma Co., Arizona elections are ruled by criminals.

This is how the cartels took over Mexico and much of Central America. Worse yet, the media won’t let you see it. They only report the acceptable narrative. The media has a vital role in destroying the USA.

THE TRANSCRIPT

WHISTLEBLOWER: “Because, where I live—you can’t have a voice. If you stand up or if you want to even run against them, you will be shot.

“And even, I know people who have tried to run via council or major (mayor), or just anything, and they have been even—they have lost their houses, their lives, everything. They have just run away from them people.”

INTERVIEWER: “They have been afraid?”

WHISTLEBLOWER: “Yes, of course!

“If you work for the city or if you work for the—um—school board—because we have the Gadsen District— um, School Board, if you’re an employee over there, you have to give your ballot opened to them, so they can see who you are voting for or who you supposedly have to vote for.

“They tell them that. It has to be like that,” she responds.

“Open your eyes. Open your eyes. They are not sheeps—they are wolves. They are eating our community—they are really eating our community.”

WATCH AND SEE WHAT THE MEDIA IS HIDING:

JOURNALISTIC TERRORISTS

LIVE from the Arizona State Senate: True The Vote Exposes Ballot Harvesting 5/31/22 https://t.co/4EeltI4zHH — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 31, 2022

YOU MIGHT NOT HAVE HEARD ABOUT THIS

Thanks to The Gateway Pundit, you have now.

AZ Attorney General To Conduct News Interview In Yuma County Before Guillermina Fuentes Guilty Plea Hearing At 1:30PM – Nonprofit Director Tony Reyes Has Reportedly Left The Country https://t.co/o23R1VbkgF — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 2, 2022

