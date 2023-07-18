Infamous Pedophile SPOX Wrote the Sound of Freedom Hit Piece

Bloomberg posted a hit piece about the Sound of Freedom to stop people from going to the theater to watch it. Why? One reason could be that they support “minor-attracted persons,” also known as pedophiles.

I say that with evidence. The author is a well-known pedophile spokesperson.

Does Bloomberg have any standards for their hit pieces, such as the one written about the film “Sound of Freedom,” which exposes the horrors of child sex trafficking? Not so, it seems. The author of a Bloomberg piece comparing the film to QAnon was written by Noah Berlatsky, a well-known pro-pedophile spokesperson.

Bloomberg could be sympathetic to pedos or doesn’t want to call attention to the border, and the human child sex trafficking Joe Biden and the Democrats allow.

This is Bloomberg.

Is ‘Sound of Freedom’ a QAnon dog whistle, or is it just another thriller? @nberlat saw the movie and has an answer. https://t.co/qmk1Sa7DNg via @opinion — Bloomberg (@business) July 15, 2023

Andy Ngo writes:

“The person who wrote this Bloomberg opinion piece is leftist activist Noah Berlatsky @nberlat. He was the spokesperson for M.A.P. (minor-attracted person) advocacy group, Prostasia. In 2017, he tweeted that pedophiles are a stigmatized group who get designated as deviants for hateful purposes.”

The person who wrote this Bloomberg opinion piece is leftist activist Noah Berlatsky @nberlat. He was the spokesperson for M.A.P. (minor-attracted person) advocacy group, Prostasia. In 2017, he tweeted that pedophiles are a stigmatized group who get designated as deviants for… https://t.co/SGqZ5CEqbB pic.twitter.com/6yq7LGqfgJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2023

Andy Ngo also noted: Former “M.A.P.” advocacy spokesperson Noah Berlatsky @nberlat also wrote this essay about the autonomy of child sex workers. He said that most child trafficking victims are not coerced.”

He linked to the propaganda, excuse-making tweets summarizing the article that is archived here.

THE WELL-KNOWN PEDOPHILE SPOKESPERSON

Indeed, Bloomberg has to know. If we know, they know. The Sentinel has written about this creep since August 2021. Andy Ngo has written about him extensively. Bloomberg has to know who and what he is. This is a partial reprint from 2021:

NBC contributor Noah Berlatsky is now the Communications Director for Prostasia, a not-for-profit group that is reportedly attempting to legitimize pedophilia under the guise of helping children, Andy Ngo reports at The Post Millennial.

According to the outlet, as part of his work with the group, he has written about legitimizing “trans children,” conducted interviews about the positive impact of pornography on children, and how the best way to help children who are trafficked into the sex trade is to “decriminalize the sex industry.”

Apparently, the pervert promoter is popular. He ran the comics and ‘culture’ section of the Atlantic.

Furthermore, Tumblr removed some of Protasia’s perverted material. The child abusers claimed it hurts children to remove it. They further claim that the “stigma” against pedophilia is a consequence of “alt-right conspiracy theorists” and “sexual conservatives.”

We won’t link to them. You can google them, “Tumblr is censoring prevention messages and amplifying harmful ones.”

In a 2014 piece in the Atlantic, Berlatsky laments the role of whites in ending slavery and the excessive portrayal of “merciful” whites in Hollywood films about slavery (which he thinks there are not enough of).

He’s also a bondage and feminism expert—a true WOKEster.

THE BLOOMBERG ARTICLE IN PART

Nowhere in the article does it caution the reader that the author is a pedophile spokesperson.

QAnon and ‘Sound of Freedom’ Both Rely on Tired Hollywood Tropes

“Sex trafficking movies routinely skip over some very important questions, which gives the conspiratorial right room to run wild.”

“Many critics have linked Sound of Freedom to the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy cult. They’ve also been startled by its mainstream success. But the truth is that the conspiratorial right and the Hollywood default aren’t that different — which is why, perhaps, our polity has had such difficulty rejecting QAnon, Trump and fascism.

“The film is controversial because the man the movie is about, former Homeland Security operative Tim Ballard, and the actor who plays him, Jim Caviezel, both have links to QAnon.

“Ballard has promoted the baseless claim that furniture retailer Wayfair was involved in child trafficking. Caviezel has spoken at multiple QAnon events. In an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, he promoted one of the cult’s most outrageous conspiracy theories, claiming that child traffickers drain their victim’s blood to create a serum to prevent aging.”

Why did Bloomberg do it? Because it’s propaganda and they want this pedophile’s propaganda. The movie is real and has nothing to do with QAnon.

