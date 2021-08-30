WOKE NBC contributor is a communications director for a pedo group

















NBC contributor Noah Berlatsky is now the Communications Director for Prostasia, a not-for-profit group that is reportedly attempting to legitimize pedophilia under the guise of helping children, Andy Ngo reports at The Post Millennial.

According to the outlet, as part of his work with the group, he has written about legitimizing “trans children,” conducted interviews about the positive impact of pornography on children, and how the best way to help children who are trafficked into the sex trade is to “decriminalize the sex industry.”

Apparently, the pervert promoter is popular. He ran the comics and ‘culture’ section of the Atlantic.

Some of Protasia’s perverted material was removed from Tumblr and the child abusers claimed that hurts children. They further claim that the “stigma” against pedophilia is a consequence of “alt-right conspiracy theorists” and “sexual conservatives”.

We won’t link to them. You can google them, “Tumblr is censoring prevention messages and amplifying harmful ones.”

In a 2014 piece in the Atlantic, Berlatsky laments the role of whites in ending slavery and excessive portrayal of “merciful” whites in Hollywood films about slavery (which he thinks there are not enough of).

He’s also a bondage and feminism expert. A true WOKEster.

Since Mr. Ngo wrote about him, he protected his tweets, but we have some screenshots Mr. Ngo published.





