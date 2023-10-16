Info Released About the 3rd GOP Presidential Primary Debate

Information about the third GOP presidential primary debate was released. NBC News will host the third debate in Miami on November 8. The Hill is promoting it as “an opportunity for candidates to set themselves apart and make a dent in former president Trump’s considerable lead ahead of the Iowa caucuses in January.”

The Republican National Committee selected Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition as debate partners. Rumble will stream the debate live.

No one knows if President Trump will boycott it, but if I were him, I would boycott.

The RNC upped the requirements to debate.

Candidates will have to show two national polls that have them at 4% or higher or they will need to garner 4% support in one national poll and two different early state polls.

Candidates must also meet a donor threshold of at least 70,000 unique donors, including at least 200 from 20 or more states each.

I don’t think this debate will be a blockbuster. NBC is the Antichrist to conservatism. They don’t get much further left than NBC. They’re just lying in wait to attack the candidates. The debates seem to have gotten very contrived and staged to me. Maybe they always were. There is also the fact that no one is even close to Donald Trump. No matter what the outside forces do, Trump keeps gaining in popularity.

